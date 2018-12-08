Man ‘rips open’ neighbour’s stomach over $1,50

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A Gwanda man has appeared in court for allegedly ripping his neighbour’s stomach open with a knife leaving his intestines protruding following a misunderstanding over $1,50 during a drinking spree.

Amkela Moyo (36) of Mtshabezi Village allegedly stabbed Mr Khulisani Sibanda twice on the stomach after he confronted him about why he had bought a packet of biscuits and a packet of maputi using money that he had given him to buy beer. Moyo was not asked to plead when he appeared briefly before Gwanda magistrate, Miss Lerato Nyathi facing attempted murder charges.

He was remanded in custody to January 19.

Prosecuting, Miss Ethel Mahachi said Moyo stabbed Mr Sibanda on November 18 at around 8PM.

“Moyo and Mr Sibanda were drinking beer outside a bottle store at Mtshazo Business Centre on 18 November at around 8PM. Mr Sibanda then gave Moyo $1,50 to buy beer but instead Moyo bought a packet of biscuits and a packet of maputi for himself.

“Mr Sibanda then questioned Moyo about why he had diverted the money for his own use and then demanded his money back. This angered Moyo who took out a knife from his jacket and stabbed Mr Sibanda twice on the stomach leaving his intestines protruding before fleeing the scene. Mr Sibanda was rushed to hospital for treatment,” she said.

The matter was reported to the police resulting in Moyo’s arrest. The Chronicle.