Fire guts Gulf Complex in Harare

By Prince Mukuna and Rejoy Masengedzero

Property worth thousands of dollars went up in smoke in the early hours of yesterday at the Gulf Complex opposite the Market Square Bus Terminus in Harare.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The fire reportedly started at around 2am and the Harare Fire Brigade arrived within time to contain the fire before it reached other warehouses.

A visit by The Herald on the scene yesterday afternoon showed that the fire only gutted the west entrance side of Gulf Complex.

There were no trading activities taking place as the whole complex had been closed to allow for investigations into the cause and source of the fire.

Property which included refrigerators, blankets, stoves, home theatres and television sets was destroyed.

Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the fire incident at Gulf Complex.

“We can confirm that Gulf Complex was blazed with fire yesterday but the ZRP is still conducting investigations on the cause of fire and a proper detailed statement will be issued thereafter,” he said.

City of Harare spokesperson Mr Michael Chideme confirmed the fire.

“Indeed there was a fire incident at the Gulf Complex around the time 2am in the morning. Fortunately, the Harare Fire Brigade responded quickly and contained the fire.

“We thank them for their swift response which led to the preservation of property. City of Harare would like to encourage property owners to insure their property to avoid future losses”, he said.

Mr Chideme added that they are still investigating the source of the fire.

Recently at Mbare Siyaso informal sector, six cars were burnt to shells after a fire which was started by scrap metal dealers who melted copper nearby and accidentally spread the fire to nearby vehicles.

Two thirds of the Glen View Area 8 Home Industries Complex along Willowvale Road was recently gutted by a fire that broke out in the afternoon, destroying property worth millions of dollars belonging to informal traders.

Three shops in Kadoma – Edgars, Jet and Coloursell – were also destroyed in a blaze causing the destruction of furniture and clothing items worth thousands of dollars. The Herald