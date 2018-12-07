Tammy’s fees gesture touches hearts

By Kundai Marunya



A Girls High School (GHS) pupil broke down after being awarded a term’s worth of school fees from fast-rising musician Tammy Moyo.

Tamy Moyo

The pupil, who is doing her Form 3 at the school, is one of two who received Moyo’s donation at GHS.

In her appreciation speech, Danai Chigwendere said she was overwhelmed by Moyo’s donation.

“Words alone cannot express how much I appreciate this school fees donation. Tammy (Moyo) has inspired me to also give back when I get the chance to do so,” she said.

She broke down to tears in the middle of her speech, prompting Moyo and a GHS teacher to embrace her and encourage her to go on.

The other pupil Alicia Mashonganyika, who is in Form 2 also shared her appreciation.

“I’m happy to be one of the beneficiaries of Tammy’s generosity. She is an inspiration to many young people, including me,” she said.

GHS was Moyo’s first stop before going off to Harare High School where she also donated fees for two more pupils.

“I will be visiting five more schools donating fees as a way of giving back to the community this festive season,” said Moyo.

The afro pop singer also shared her life story which begins with her parents discovering her talent at the age of seven.

They encouraged and supported her as she grew her career.

Her story is however, with typical high school rebellion, a fault she only realised after being counselled by her former head girl.

Moyo encouraged pupils to work hard and make an impact using their different talents.

“Always do what you love and use your different talents to positively impact lives,” she said.

Moyo is an award-winning musician who also boast with many nominations. At 18 she became the youngest nominee at the National Arts and Merit Awards (NAMA).

She has toured different countries including United States, Germany, and Austria among others.

Moyo will soon travel to Kenya where she will feature at Coke Studio, a platform that has hosted many celebrated musicians including Oliver Mtukudzi, Jah Prayzah, Jason Derulo, and Cassper Nyovest. The Herald