My heart is with Bosso: Gabriel Nyoni

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo



Despite receiving an offer from Caps United and two other local clubs, Highlanders’ vice-captain Gabriel Nyoni has said his heart is with the Bulawayo giants and will not rush into signing for any other club.

Gabriel Nyoni (left) and Madinda Ndlovu

Nyoni, who had one of his best seasons in his six-year career at Highlanders and could have easily been among the 11 Soccer Star finalists, is still legally contracted to Bosso up to the end of the year and the club leadership said they were in talks with him to renew his contract.

“They just gave me an offer (Caps United) just like two other clubs. But I haven’t signed anything as yet. Highlanders has always been my first priority for the past six years and I have renewed my contract three times with my childhood team, thus I have to hear from them first before considering any other offer,” said Nyoni yesterday.

Bosso’s joint top goal scorer with six goals alongside Newman Sianchali did not name the other two clubs that have offered him a contract, but revealed that their offers are just too tempting for any player.

“Their offers are too good that any player would logically just have signed because they include a house and a marketing job, but I have told them I have to consider Highlanders first before making any decision,” said Nyoni, who early last month told members of the media that he was even ready to pen a 10-year contract with the Bulawayo giants.

Highlanders chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube said they were yet to get any official correspondence from United or any other club requesting the services of their vice-captain, adding that they were in contractual talks with the player.

“We are in conversation with Gabriel and these are being held with mutual respect and professionalism,” said Dube. The Chronicle