Mukanya promises fireworks

By Munyaradzi Musiiwa



Chimurenga music guru Thomas “Mukanya” Mapfumo, who is in the country for a series of shows, has promised his fans top-notch performances.

He returns after a long hiatus from local shows.

He will perform in Gweru, Bulawayo, Harare, Masvingo, Victoria Falls, Mutare and Kariba.

Mapfumo is billed to start his peace tour with a show in Gweru at the Golf Club tonight.

He returns to the City of Progress after 14 years.

Mukanya said the tour sought to reunite with his fans as well as preach the gospel of peace and unity.

He said fans should look forward to new offerings which will be blended with his yesteryear hits.

“I came here last time and we met at the showgrounds and we had fun. However, we did not manage to meet all our fans throughout the country. So this time around we will try to meet as many fans as possible in different areas.

“We know that our fans have supported us very much this is why we are returning to the country during the festive season. I have no doubt that we will have a good time together and we are going to enjoy a lot.

“We have new offerings that you haven’t heard that we will be giving you for the first time. We will also take you down memory lane with our yesteryear songs,” he said.

Mukanya said the tour was also meant to safeguard culture and prevent moral decadence.

“We look forward to the shows and we also hope that we will have good time. I would want to urge all music lovers to come for the shows. It’s a Bira (traditional celebrations) where we will be celebrating our culture.“ The Herald