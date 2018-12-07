More vigilance needed on roads

The rainy season is now in full swing, making our deadly national roads even more treacherous and death traps for the public.

One person died, while 62 others were seriously injured in December 2017 when a Yutong bus they were travelling in side-swiped with a Nissan Primera along Harare-Bulawayo Highway. Fire Brigade cut the bus to rescue passengers.

Last month alone, at least over 100 people lost their lives after two major traffic accidents.

One of the disasters occurred along the Harare-Mutare highway when two buses collided in Rusape killing at least 50 people.

With the nation still trying to come to terms with the tragedy, over 30 people lost their lives when a suspected liquid petroleum gas tank exploded inside a bus in West Nicholson.

Most of the victims were burnt beyond recognition in the inferno.

Over the years, there is always a spike in road accidents during the festive season but this time around, the curse has already struck.

The rains are going to make the situation even worse because Zimbabwean drivers seem distracted whenever there is a downpour.

Traffic jams become the order of the day as the roads become congested while delinquent drivers behave like it’s the Wild Wild West.

Amidst this chaos is when traffic accidents increase since there is total lawlessness on the roads.

Drivers must be more cautious and vigilant during this period in order to minimise the risks associated with these conditions.

There is also need to make sure your car is in the right condition and is roadworthy, especially when it comes to tyres.

Worn-out tyres are always a catalyst for disaster and the risk becomes even greater when it is raining.

Vehicles need to be fitted with the proper all-weather tyres that ensure there is always enough grip with the asphalt even during heavy downpours.

Functional windshield wipers are also a critical necessity for any vehicle to help the driver’s visibility when it is raining.

Most drivers take wipers for granted but they are a critical component of a vehicle and improve visibility when it is raining.

Vehicle head-lights are also critical at all times and they become even more important during this wet weather season.

The problem is that most drivers take all these essential components lightly and take their defective vehicles onto the roads, compromising the safety of other road

users.

We need to reduce road deaths but with the current mindset of people on the roads, it is going to be difficult.

The police and other relevant authorities must ensure only roadworthy vehicles are on the roads. DailyNews