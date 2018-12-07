Jilted wife shifts to father-in-law

By Nhlalwenhle Ncube

After being dumped by her husband, barely six months after the marriage ended, a woman from Nketa suburb opted to move to her in-law’s home and is refusing to vacate.

She’s even threatening to commit suicide if they chase her away. As such, Jonah Nyazika father-in-law of Patience Manyanye revealed that they no longer have peace at their home following the strange behaviour of the latter.

Nyazika was being represented by Abednico Ndebele of Mathonsi Ncube law chambers.

“Manyanye got married to the applicant’s son in February 2018 and they welcomed her as their daughter in-law. The couple then moved to stay in Southworld, but a few months later had marital problems which led to a fall out in their relationship,” said Ndebele.

The respondent was returned to her parents’ home and shockingly she returned to her in-laws’ house declaring that she was not going anywhere and will only leave when dead.

Her actions didn’t go well with the elderly couple as their efforts to make her go away proved fruitless.

“The applicant’s son moved to Harare. Manyanye is not married to the respondent; therefore it is not his duty to stay with her. He is also afraid what will happen if anything bad befalls her as she has suicidal tendencies. She must move from applicant’s home.

The applicant and his wife now live in fear and the woman’s behaviour is heavily affecting his wife who is suffering from high blood pressure,” Ndebele said.

In response, Manyanya said she was not opposing anything.

“As a daughter-in-law I cannot stand against what has been said by my father-in-law. My husband packed my clothes and chased me out of our matrimonial home. My parents then took me to my in-laws’ home, that is why I have been staying there,” she said.

The Western Commonage magistrate Stephen Ndlovu granted an interim order. B-Metro