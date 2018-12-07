‘If you leave me, I will kill myself’

“He also forces me to have sexual intercourse with him. At times he demands sex after shouting at me or physically abusing me. He steals from me and I am no longer at peace because of his abusive behaviour and repeated threats of killing himself if I dump him. I am no longer interested in the relationship and I don’t want to see him near my place and kids,” charged Chinyahachiurai.

Zhou however, blamed Chinyahachiurai for the problems that bedevilled their relationship.

“Our problems started when we were still staying together. She used to come home late and whenever I confronted her over that she became violent and started shouting at me saying she didn’t want to be questioned. I was also seeing love messages from other men in her phone and when I questioned her she would brag at me saying I didn’t pay lobola for her,” responded Zhou.

Zhou spiritedly begged Chinyahachiurai to continue with the relationship but she refused saying she has, had enough of his abusive behaviour.