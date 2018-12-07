Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

SportsNews

Highlanders newboy graces Grassroots Soccer event

7,887 0

By Descent Dube

Highlanders’ new signing Bukhosi “Zakhu” Sibanda attended a Grassroots Soccer graduation ceremony at Mawaba Primary School aimed at inspiring and mobilising youths to overcome their challenges.

Bukhosi “Zakhu” Sibanda
Bukhosi “Zakhu” Sibanda

Sibanda is an ambassador for Grassroots Soccer, which is an adolescent health organisation that leverages the power of soccer to educate youths in developing countries to live healthier, more productive lives and be agents for change in their communities.

Posting on his Twitter timeline, Sibanda said: “As an ambassador of Grassroots Soccer, yesterday (Wednesday) I attended the Grassroots Soccer graduation at Mawaba Primary School. I’m glad to be having this positive impact on society. It takes such little things to give back to the community.”

Related Articles

My heart is with Bosso: Gabriel Nyoni

6,762 0

McCarthy still keen on Bosso

13,051 0

Bosso fans donate to club

9,195 0

Chuma: Crafter of golden gloves

8,057 9

Grassroots Soccer also engages youth in activity-based learning and creates safe spaces where young people feel comfortable asking questions.

Sibanda signed a one-year contract with Bosso after a brief stint in South Africa with Cape Town-based National First Division club Ubuntu. The Chronicle

You might also like More from author