Another big stage for Donel

By Bongani Ndlovu



Teenage pop superstar, Donel Mangena, is set to perform at the Miss World finals taking place in Sanya, China tomorrow.

Donel Mangena and Belinda Potts (picture ZimLive)

Donel who was partly raised in Zimbabwe became an overnight sensation after blazing the stage during a global talent search competition, The Voice UK this year.

Although he came second in the competition, he became the most popular of the contestants and loved by the world.

The UK-based 17-year-old is probably the first person with Zimbabwean links to perform on the prestigious Miss World stage.

The Miss World pageant has, however, had a brush with Zimbabwean entertainment before as legendary musician — the late Leonard Dembo’s hit track Chitekete was played during the 1996 finals in Namibia, five years before Donel was born.

Donel arrived in China on Monday and has already met Miss World Zimbabwe contestant Belinda Potts.

The two were pictured together.

Announcing his performance on social media pages, Donel said he was happy to be in China and being given a chance to show his talent on such a global stage.

“First day in China! Huge blessing to be performing at the Miss World 2018 pageant This Saturday! Also pleasure to meet Miss England, Miss Scotland, Miss Wales & Miss Ireland,” posted Donel.

Miss World organisers said they were enthralled to be hosting Donel adding that he would perform his new single, Bang like a drum at the pageant.

“Miss World attracts the best in the business of music and entertainment as celebrities and stars fly in to sunny Sanya to celebrate the biggest show in the world. One such star is The Voice UK runner up, 17-year-old incredible vocalist, Donel Mangena.

“The teenager who was coached on The Voice by singer Will.i.am, has launched his new single, Bang like a Drum, which he will be performing on the show. It has received more than 2,4 million streams on Spotify and over one million views on YouTube,” posted Miss World on their Instagram page.

Donel is a person for big stages as he performed for British monarch Queen Elizabeth II during her 92nd birthday this year. The Chronicle