$3m mobile water plant for Harare

By Yeukai karengezeka



Harare City Council is set to acquire a $3 million mobile water treatment plant for Gletwyn Dam Project which is expected to solve water challenges for its northern suburbs.

Gletwyn Dam

The dam is meant to benefit suburbs, which have been receiving erratic water supplies like Glen Lorne, Glenwood and Shawasha Hills.

Harare Mayor Councillor Herbert Gomba said council was still analysing proposals from different companies and would also consider going it alone since $3 million has been set aside in the 2019 budget for the project.

“We have received many proposals and we are looking at how best we can harness water from Gletwyn Dam for supply to our residents in Borrowdale and Glen Lorne. We have set aside $3millon for this project.

“We are analysing the proposals and see whether it is feasible or whether we can purchase a mobile water purification plant from our own resources, put it up and connect it to our system and have water for our residents,” he said.

He said the city had entered into a joint venture with a local company to supply potable water drawn from Gletwyn Dam to northern suburbs.

Struxure Investments carried out the feasibility study in January last year, indicating a potential water supply of 1 458 cubic meters per day, capable of supplying 2 000 households.

According to the deal, the project is expected to draw water from the dam to a treatment plant which will be installed at the dam and then pumped into the Grange Reservoir.

Struxure was supposed to provide a pump house and water treatment plant while council was to offer the existing water distribution infrastructure and land for the construction of the water treatment plant.

The parties would share profits from water sales based on capital contributions by each party to the deal.

Harare requires over $1 billion to end water and sewer reticulation challenges with the money being channelled towards new water sources, upgrading of the water and sewer reticulation systems, including procurement of new pipes. The Herald