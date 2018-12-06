Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

LocalFeatured

Two job-seekers die after road run

25,941 19

Two male job-seekers died on admission to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals yesterday after suffering health complications during a road run recruitment exercise conducted by the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

Harare International Airport
Harare International Airport

CAAZ confirmed the deaths in a statement yesterday.

“It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce that during the recruitment exercise two potential male candidates suffered some medical casualties as a result of the road run,” the authority said.

“The deceased passed on at Parirenyatwa Hospital where they had been ferried to receive medical care.

Related Articles

Call to remove Mugabe’s name from airport

26,432 66

Proflight in maiden flight to Harare

12,201 39

18 children treated to rare life experience

14,339 5

FlyAfrica suspended

21,909 5

“The affected families have been informed and the authority is working closely with them during this trying time.”

The authority said the recruitment was part of its efforts to equip its Aviation Security Department in line with International Civil Aviation Organisation requirements. The Herald

You might also like More from author