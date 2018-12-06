NRZ comes to Jairos Jiri’s rescue

By Kudzai Chikiwa

The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has provided free transport to the Jairos Jiri Centre to ferry 48 tonnes of donated coal from Hwange to Bulawayo.

As part of its social corporate responsibility, NRZ transported the coal that was donated by Hwange Colliery Company yesterday.

Jairos Jiri Centre will transport the coal from NRZ train station to Nguboyenja suburb in Bulawayo.

Speaking during the handover of the coal, NRZ Acting Manager for Southern Area Mr Joseph Temai said corporate social responsibility is in line with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s calls to give back to the community.

“NRZ is not just in the business of making money but we acknowledge that we live in a society with people who need our hand,” he said.

Mr Temai said 20 years ago NRZ pledged to be Jairos Jiri Centre’s life time partner.

The chairperson of the Jairos Jiri Association, Mrs Sanele Mlauzi thanked NRZ and said transport had become their “headache.”

“After Hwange Colliery donated coal to us, we did not know how to raise $2 000 to transport the coal but NRZ has come to our rescue. We want to thank them for their unwavering support which has stood for decades,” she said.

Mrs Mlauzi said coal is essential at their institution since they do not use electricity for domestic purposes.

“We have four 500 litre oil pots which use coal for cooking, boiling water for bathing, washing and other domestic uses for more than 1 000 people. This coal helps us in saving electricity,” she said.

Last year NRZ offered free transport to Jairos Jiri Centre to carry 30 tonnes of coal which was also donated by Hwange Colliery Company. The Chronicle