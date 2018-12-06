McCarthy still keen on Bosso

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Talen Vision striker, McCarthy Dube, who was offloaded by Highlanders in a swap deal with Denzel Khumalo from Bantu Rovers, says he has unfinished business with the Bulawayo giants and is still eager to don the black-and-white stripes to prove himself.

Dube, who had been with the Highlanders’ structures from the Under-14 level up to the Under-18s where he capped a fine season’s performance with a massive 36 goals as the Bosso juniors finished the season unbeaten in 2015, was sent to Rovers at the beginning of last season by former coach Erol Akbay.

“I think I still have unfinished business with Highlanders. I hope the current coach gives me a chance so I can prove myself,” said Dube after his hattrick enabled Talen Vision to beat Tsholotsho 3-2 in the semi-finals of the Landa John Nkomo Memorial Cup.

In an injury-dogged season for Dube, he went on to decide the destiny of the cup when his solitary goal in the final against experienced Hwange at Luveve Stadium saw coach Mkhuphali Masuku’s boys stunning the Premiership-bound Chipangano to win the $5 000 tournament.

In the Highlanders’ Under-18 side, Dube played alongside Nkosana and Mbongeni Ndlovu, son and younger brother to former club skipper Bekithemba, Samson Sakala and Deron Chuma, son to Highlanders goalkeepers’ coach Tembo.

Legendary juniors coach Ali “Baba” Dube has been advocating for the return of the youngster to the Highlanders’ fold as he also feels the boy was not given enough time and encouragement to shine.

“This is a boy who has been with this club from the Under-14s and you let him go just like that, moreover he proved to be a deadly hitman with 36 goals.

“All it needed was to groom him and by now I am sure he would be something else,” Dube said recently.

Besides his scoring instincts, McCarthy is a forceful forward in the mould of the legendary Zenzo Moyo. The Chronicle