Maziwisa, Pambuka found guilty….. sentenced to 54 months in prison for $12k fraud

By Nokutenda Chiyangwa and Anesu Madiye

Former Highfield legislator Psychology Maziwisa and former ZBC News anchor Oscar Pambuka have both been found guilty of fraud and sentenced to 54 months in prison.

The two duped Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) of over $12 000 after claiming to have done publicity work for the company.

Maziwisa and Pambuka claimed to have done publicity work for ZPC during a Zim-Asset conference in February 2016 when in fact the service was carried out by the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC).

Twelve months were suspended on the condition that the two restitute the $12 000 to ZPC on or before January 31 2019. Another 12 months was removed on the basis that they don’t commit the same crime in five years.

That leaves them to serve an effective two and half years in prison.

More details to follow . . .