Maziwisa, Pambuka found guilty….. sentenced to 54 months in prison for $12k fraud

By Nokutenda Chiyangwa and Anesu Madiye

Former Highfield legislator Psychology Maziwisa and former ZBC News anchor Oscar Pambuka have both been found guilty of fraud and sentenced to 54 months in prison.

Former Highfield West Zanu PF MP Psychology Maziwisa seen here with then President Robert Mugabe
Former Highfield West Zanu PF MP Psychology Maziwisa seen here with then President Robert Mugabe

The two duped Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) of over $12 000 after claiming to have done publicity work for the company.

Maziwisa and Pambuka claimed to have done publicity work for ZPC during a Zim-Asset conference in February 2016 when in fact the service was carried out by the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC).

Former Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) news anchor Oscar Pambuka
Former Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) news anchor Oscar Pambuka

Twelve months were suspended on the condition that the two restitute the $12 000 to ZPC on or before January 31 2019. Another 12 months was removed on the basis that they don’t commit the same crime in five years.

That leaves them to serve an effective two and half years in prison.

More details to follow . . .

