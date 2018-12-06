Killer T promises to dazzle Bulawayo, Vic Falls fans

By Tonderai Zvimba

Zimdancehall chanter, Killer T, says he is ready to dazzle fans in Bulawayo and Victoria Falls when he performs at the “Summer Lockdown” this weekend.

Popularly known as the Chairman, the Ndamuda hit-maker who performed in Bulawayo in September is billed to perform at The Vista on Saturday.

Speaking from his Harare base, the Chairman said he was excited to be returning to the city for yet another show.

“People should come and witness the Chairman doing what he knows best on Saturday. I’ll perform my old hits as well as some new songs that my fans will be hearing for the first time in Bulawayo,” said Killer T.

Mzoe 7, DJ Fydale, Que Movement and DJ Mimi will share the stage with Killer T in Bulawayo.

Mzoe 7 of the Ulimenemene fame said he will drop his latest single titled Same WhatsApp Group at the show.

“Fans should come and see the new dance moves I have for them and the latest festive season offering Same WhatsApp Group which I’ll be releasing on the night,” he said.

Killer T will perform in Victoria Falls at the Comfort Pub & Grill tomorrow. He will be backed by DJs Dee Nosh and Fydale.

Dee Nosh, who doubles up as a music promoter said said the Victoria Falls show will be explosive.

“It’s been long since Killer T performed in the resort town so music lovers there are in for a rare treat,” he said. The Chronicle