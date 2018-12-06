Freeman, Nutty O appeal to fallen heroes

By Blessing Masakadza

Dancehall music star Emergy Chizanga popularly known as Freeman has joined forces with Nutty O in coming up with a new song pleading to fallen heroes for intervention in challenges facing the country.

Titled Mbuya Nehanda, the song is a plea addressed to the late First Chimurenga heroine and Herbert Chitepo.

The song is off Freeman’s extended play (EP) which also carries tracks such as Kusuka, Roadblock, Mabori and Imi Amai.

Kusuka is currently trending on social media after the singer launched what he termed #KusukaChallenge with his fans posting videos imitating the dance.

They admitted the suffering saying even hard work is not bringing any tangible benefit.

Freeman even mentions the shortages saying products can now be sourced in foreign lands with Nutty O describing life in Zimbabwe as comic.

The song is the latest from the Zimdancehall movement highlighting issues affecting the masses with poverty, the rising cost of living and shortages of basic commodities and fuel hurting many.

Recently, Winky D released Kasong Kejecha which equally touches on issues affecting people in society.

This has seen him being politically associated with the opposition MDC as his song has found favour with the struggling masses.

It, however, remains to be seen if Freeman and Nutty O’s song will not fall in the similar track and accused of going political for singing truth affecting people. DailyNews