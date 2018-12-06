Footballer controversially left out of Team Zimbabwe

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

A Bulawayo-based young woman footballer was left in tears after being controversially left out of the Zimbabwe squad for the African Union Sports Council Region Five Under-20 Youth Games that get underway in Gaborone, Botswana, today.

Beauty Mukara, who plays for Hearts of Oak in the city, was named among the 18 players by coach, Langton Giwa, but she was never called into camp.

Team Zimbabwe head of marketing Fungai Zinatsa said the onus was on Mukara to call team management to inquire about the camping itinerary after seeing her name in the media despite her not receiving any official communication.

“So she wanted us to call her? She could have called to check as well, but nonetheless it was unfortunate,” said Zinatsa when asked how Mukara had been left out of the travelling party.

The Zimbabwe squad for the Games left the country on Tuesday.

A Sports and Recreation Commission official expressed shock at the development, which he said would be investigated and addressed as it could mean the country sent weak sides to the games.

“It’s clear that someone did not do his or her job. The team manager is the one that gets in touch with all players that would have been identified by the coaches and it’s clear in this case that did not happen.

“How do they expect the poor girl to be calling about a national team assignment, and besides whom will she be calling?

“Do sports associations use the media to call players into camp, certainly not,” said the SRC official.

So distraught was Mukara that she could only say akulandaba when told that the team was already on its way to Gaborone.

In the last AUSC Games in Luanda, Angola, Zimbabwe performed dismally in women’s football, with the team failing to make it beyond the group stages.

Sporting disciplines such as athletics and athletics for the visually impaired have over the years contributed to the country’s medal hauls.

Team Zimbabwe for the AUSC Games

Team management: Charity Nyamayedenga (Chef De Mission), Shadreck Chatunga (general manager), Masimba Mutemaringa (head protocol), Fungai Zinatsa (marketing), Kupakwashe Mukurumbira (administration and secretariat), Tapiwa Nyagumbo (finance)

Medical: Godfrey Dzvairo, Samson Chavhe, Silence Gwanyamwanya, Olivia Gwaze, Pauline Tshuma, Christine Mutangadura

Athletics women: Vanesa Matimbe, Dorothy Kavumbura, Vimbai Maisvoreva, Masciline Watama, Nicole Chikosi, Priviledge Chikara, Prizzy Mpofu

Athletics:Mkhokheli Sibanda, Norman Mukwanda, James Mutenje, Dickson Kapandura, Dennis Gono, Brian Ndlovu

Athletics officials: Christina Dube, Lizzie Ntini, Benson Samu

Athleticis visually impaired women: Siphosami Moyo, Grace Nyamadzawo, Libetra Shoko, Moment Bhebhe

Athletics visually impaired men: Tafadzwa Munyoro, Sangoelihle Ndlovu, Makhosi Ncube

Football Women: Natasha Chaweka, Tambudzai Mashawaya, Nothando Mthunzi, Hazel Nyamande, Sharon Ncube, Audrey Mandara, Natalie Murove, Loice William, Millanda Chimbwanda, Maudy Mafuruse, Vannesa Mateko, Rujeko Kunze, Evermore Mutandwa, Gracious Mageza, Winnie Chiruta, BEAUTY MUKARA, Cynthia Shonga, Valeria Packy

Football officials: Debra Magura, Langton Giwa

Netball: Claris Kwaramba Priscilla Ndlovu, Spiwe Chavapo, Lesibane Munjanji,Nicole Muzanenhamo,Michell Rwambiwa, Brenda Ncube, Sinethemba Ncube, Ntando Sibanda, Joyline Ndlovu, Sithabile Manyurike,

Netball officials: Perpetua Siyachitema, Ropafadzo Mutsauki

Swimming women: Paige Van Der Westhuizen, Nomvula Mjimba, Courtney Brown, Nyasha Mukonoweshuro

Swimming men: Liam O’hara, Denilson Cyprianos, Dale Bruce, Ayman Khatoum

Swimming official: Terrence O’hara

Tennis women: Kimberly Kaome, Vimbai Moyo,

Tennis men: Mehluli Sibanda, Tanaka Chabata

Tennis official: Linset Chitiyo

