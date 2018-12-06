ExQ headlines All-Star party

Urban Grooves musician, ExQ, will this weekend headline the annual All-Star Party taking place at the posh Club Venus in Burnside, Bulawayo.

Now in its fifth edition, the event which started off as a birthday party with a Converse All-Star sneakers theme for a young grouping of friends in the city, has now grown to become a mega end of year party.

It now attracts different age groups.

ExQ with the help of MTM stablemate DJ Tamuka, Asaph, DJ Liz, DJ Tick Tock, Murphy Cubic and DJ Dazzle, among others will be the headline acts at the party on Saturday.

One of the event organisers Leeroy “Roy” Mufudzi said they had opened up the party to the public this year.

“This party which was initially a birthday party for four of our friends, has grown tremendously over the years attracting an increased number of people. This year we decided to open it up to the public so we can be merry,” said Roy. The Chronicle