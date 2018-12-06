Double delight as singer Kazz and wife Shafina celebrate arrival of twins

It was double delight for United Kingdom based Zimbabwean singer Farhaan Khan popularly known as Kazz (Mr Boomslang) after his wife Shafina Zahra gave birth to twin boys.

Speaking to Nehanda Radio, Kazz from the talented musical duo BKay and Kazz, confirmed the arrival of Ilyan Farhaan Khan and Ayden Hanif Khan on 04/12/18. He also took to Instagram saying;

“My boys have arrived. I am over the moon right now! All i wanna say is thank you to the Almighty for giving me these two new blessings in my life! I really feel complete. A massive shoutout to my rock @szk238. My level of respect has just increased. Respect to a women and what yall go through!”

Having been born in Blantyre Malawi and raised in Masvingo, Zimbabwe, Kazz grew up in a musical environment with his father Sidik Khan being one of the first to appear live on ZBC TV with his band.

Together with his brother BKay they started off singing at parties and entertaining guests at every opportunity and their love for music grew leading them to opening up their own production house called Prizm Inc. studios where they recorded some of their earliest songs like Ndikati Hello, My Brother My Sister and Come Together.

The two brothers decided that in order to reach that next stage and grow an international fan base, they needed to reach out thus they flew out to the United Kingdom and this is when their careers catapulted.

In 2007, BKay & Kazz won the ‘Live & Unsigned Competition’, went on tour and released several successful albums including Boomslang, African Spirit and Jigsaw in 2012 from which some of their biggest songs were Amina Kadeya, 7 Wonders, You Know Its Right, See You at the Top and Mercy.

However due to unforeseen circumstances, the BKay and Kazz brand came to a sudden halt when their mother was taken ill and BKay returned to Zimbabwe to help out with the family business and help out with the running of the family home. Nehanda Radio