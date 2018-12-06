Beitbridge revenue collection improves

By Thupeyo Muleya

Beitbridge Municipality has improved its revenue collection capacity to $4 million as at October 2018 compared to $3,1 million over the same period last year.

Council chairperson for finance and staffing committee, Councillor Granger Nyoni, told stakeholders during the 2019 annual budget presentation on Tuesday that performance of the revenue budget was critical in financing key service delivery plans.

“While the total budgeted income as at 30 October 2018 is $5,1 million…only $4 million was received, which represents 79 percent of the expected revenue,” he said.

“This is an increase in collection efficiency and value terms as compared to the same period in 2017 where $3,1m was collected representing 60 percent collection efficiency.

“It is important to note that the 2018 financial year has been marred by price volatility on expenditure, hence the revenue that was received could not sustain the budgeted expenditure. Further, it is sad to note that most projects cannot be completed in 2018 as the macro-economy has been aggressively adverse”. The Chronicle