Puma Energy partners Chicken Hut

By Michael Magoronga

Fast food outlet, Chicken Hut has entered into a partnership deal with Puma Energy that will see the food outlet open outlets at every Puma service station across the country.

The deal will see more than 20 outlets being opened by end of 2019 and about 3 000 people getting employment across the country.

The food outlet has three branches, two in Harare and one in Kwekwe.

Chicken Hut director, Mr Chawanda Chad, revealed this in an interview on the side-lines of the official opening of the Kwekwe branch on Saturday.

“We have entered a deal with Puma that will see us opening an outlet at every Puma garage in the country if need be. Our goal is to create a place where people can eat good food and bring variety to the food industry,” said Mr Chad.

He said 14 possible sites have so far been identified earmarked for Chicken Hut outlets by mid next year.

“We have already identified about 14 sites across the country that we have earmarked for outlets. The sites are in areas like Bulawayo, Victoria Falls, Zvishavane, Gweru, Chinhoyi, Karoi, Beit-Bridge and Kadoma to name just a few. We aim to open branches across the country as the brand grows,” said Mr Chad.

The company, he said, will also enter into partnership with suppliers who will be assisted with necessary funding to meet required demand through an out growers scheme.

“What we will do in terms of supply is we will identify farmers in every area that we would have opened a branch and we tell them what we require. We offer them financial assistance so that they be able to meet our demand. Already we have engaged a few that we are already working with,” he said.

In Kwekwe, Mr Chad said already the company has employed many workers from the mining town.

“We have already recruited about 20 workers from Kwekwe and we look forward to employing more as the company grows.

“The target is that we employ about 3 000 employees by 2020 and we are on course to do that. We are a brand that likes to empower people through employment,” he said. The Herald