Miss World Zim still hopeful

By Bridget Mananavire

With only three days left to the finals, Miss World Zimbabwe Belinda Hajirah Potts is now eyeing to charm the judges so that she can be selected as part of the final 30 girls who will compete for the Miss World crown in China.

The finals are set for December 8 where 30 out of the 122 girls in the competition will participate. So far 14 girls have been chosen during the course of their stay in China for outstanding performances in certain disciplines.

Potts said she was keeping her fingers crossed as the final night draws closer.

The 21-year-old failed to make it in the head to head category where 10 girls were chosen, while others were voted for on various platforms.

“Well I’m confident I have done my extreme best by representing myself as well as my beautiful country Zimbabwe, so I’m looking forward to a favourable response from the judges. I can only pray to God that my hard work is recognised at the Miss World 2018 international stage,” she said.

“The judges are going to be announcing in these last days so that we are not shocked and confused on stage.”

Meanwhile, Potts told the Daily News earlier that she was having an amazing experience and enjoying the beauty of China and its cultures. DailyNews