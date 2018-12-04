Simbisa makes executive changes

By Natasha Chamba

Fast food chain, Simbisa Brands, has appointed Mr Baldwin Guchu as the group’s new finance director effective from December 1, 2018.

He replaces Mr Salim Eceolaza who has been assigned the position of managing director of Simbisa Brands in Kenya.

“The chairman of the board of directors announces the resignation of Mr Salim Eceolaza from the board of directors effective 28 September 2018.

“Mr Eceolaza was the group finance director of the company having joined the board in 2015. He has now been appointed the managing director of Simbisa Brands Kenya Limited.

“We congratulate him on his new position and wish him the best in his new endeavour,” said Simbisa Brands in a notice to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

“Mr Baldwin Guchu has been appointed the group finance director of Simbisa Brands Limited with effect from 1 December 2018.”

Prior to his appointment as group finance director, Mr Guchu held various senior roles within the Ecobank group, a pan-African financial institution.

Simbisa Brands said Mr Guchu’s extensive pan-African experience and record in finance, strategy and capital development will be valuable to Simbisa Brands.

Meanwhile, the group has announced that Mr Leighton Shaw and Mr Manoli Vardas have retired from the board of directors with effect from July 1, 2018 and September 28, 2018 respectively.

Mr Leighton Shaw was an executive responsible for commercial affairs while Mr Manoli Vardas was an executive in charge of operations.

Simbisa Brands runs Chicken Inn, Pizza Inn, Baker’s Inn, Fish Inn, Nandos, Steers and Creamy Inn. The company employs about 3 000 workers countrywide. The Chronicle