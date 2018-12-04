Chamisa pledges 2m trees annually

MDC president Nelson Chamisa said they aim to plant two million trees annually until 2026 and even beyond.

Chamisa said this in Norton on Saturday when he went on to plant what he termed “the New Zimbabwe Democracy tree” adding his party had taken time to commemorate and be part of a national effort and indeed global duty to plant trees for the good of our environment, the earth and its future.

He said all our cities, towns, villages and communities must be climate smart making Zimbabwe a wholly GREEN country by 2026.

“I urge tree planting as a habit and a culture by all Zimbabweans. It has potential to be replicated by other citizens elsewhere. I am urging Zimbabweans to each plant a tree for democracy, for peace, for love and for harmony with the environment.

“Planting trees is an attitude of gratitude to the Creator, God The Almighty who gave us the precious fiduciary duty to exercise judicious stewardship over His creations. Indeed, planting trees is our gift to the future and next generations,” said Chamisa. DailyNews