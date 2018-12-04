Bosso fans donate to club

A Highlanders supporters’ group, #4 DA LOVE OF BOSSO, on Friday donated quarry to the club to cover the outside of the club’s offices.

The supporters’ group has been donating to Highlanders for the past two years.

#4 DA LOVE OF BOSSO co-founder, Ntandoyenkosi Khabo, said they decided not to donate money this year but something that will leave a legacy for the group and club.

“It is the rain season now, so the office yard needs to be spruced up. Bosso is one of the biggest clubs in Southern Africa and we want to improve the image of our club,” said Khabo.

“We want to associate with Highlanders as a brand and our goal is to ensure that everyone in the Bosso family benefits from what we do for the club.

“Fans are becoming increasingly important and recognised by the club’s administration so the least we can do for the club is help them bear the burden,” Khabo said.

Meanwhile, another supporters’ group Abalandeli BeBosso has dedicated itself to feeding the first team every Thursday after training.

Highlanders’ chief executive officer, Nhlanhla Dube, confirmed that the group would be involved in feeding players during the team’s pre-season camp. The Chronicle