Miss Africa to share 50k with prisoners

By Keith Mlauzi

A Zimbabwean model wants to show the world that models are not just pretty faces when she embarks on a nationwide tour of prisons where she will donate books and stationery to prisoners.

Pauline Marere who represented Zimbabwe and was crowned Miss Africa Continent at a pageant held in South Africa, drove away in a brand new VW Polo and R50 000.

She also received an Edgars shopping voucher and a scholarship. Marere was also made the brand Ambassador of VW as part of her prizes.

She said she decided to use part of her prize money to fund her ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ project which will see her donating educational books and stationery to prisons.

“I’ll put my prize money into my Beauty with a Purpose project. I’ll buy books which I’ll donate to prisons for use by prisoners who want to further their studies. I believe that everyone deserves another chance,” said Marere.

“My project is not only limited to prisons. Now that I’ve been crowned Miss Africa, I’ll be stretching my hand to all African children who possibly need my help.”

Next year, Marere will join local beauties when she competes for the flagship Miss World Zimbabwe crown. The Chronicle