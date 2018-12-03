Fatal assault over spilt beer

By Nqobile Tshili

A 28-year-old man from Bulawayo’s Mpopoma suburb died after he was assaulted by three assailants at a beer garden for allegedly spilling beer on Friday night.

Mr Farai Moyo died on Saturday afternoon at Mpilo Central Hospital where he was rushed after the attack.

The deceased’s family yesterday said police have since arrested three people for allegedly fatally assaulting Mr Moyo.

Police confirmation could not be obtained immediately last night.

Mr Moyo’s aunt Ms Sandra Chitepo said they initially did not know why he was assaulted until drunk mourners revealed that he was attacked for spilling beer at Patapata Beer Garden in Mpopoma suburb.

“On Friday someone came here saying that Farai was lying on the side of the road and was failing to walk. The people who were in the house went to pick him up and thought he could have been drunk and just led him to his bedroom where he was left to sleep. They started getting worried when he didn’t wake up on Saturday as it was already past 10AM,” said Ms Chitepo.

She said Mr Moyo’s mother entered his room and found him groaning and struggling to breathe before alerting neighbours who advised that he be rushed to a clinic.

Ms Chitepo said one of the neighbours availed a vehicle which was used to take Mr Moyo to a clinic in the same suburb.

“At the clinic they attended to him and at around 12 noon they referred him to Mpilo Central Hospital where he died at round 2PM,” said Ms Chitepo. The Chronicle