Double for Mapeza’s boys!

By Mukudzei Chingwere

Zimbabwe premiership kings, FC Platinum warmed up to the CAF Champions League preliminary round second leg encounter against CNaPS Sport of Madagascar with a routine Castle Challenge Cup victory over Triangle United at Mandava yesterday.

Forwards Gift Mbweti and Thomas Chideu scored in either half to ensure they win the this cup for the second year running after winning it last year by beating Harare City.

This cup has been modelled to bring the curtain down to a premiership campaign and yesterday it was an exhibition of two of the best teams this season.

Coach Norman Mapeza set his team with an eye in the reverse fixture by resting some of the players that toiled in Madagascar in the first leg of the African Safari.

The tactic to rest some players might have come to naught after key player and Warriors international defender Kelvin Moyo left the field of play injured and immediately doubts were raised over his availability for the big match on Wednesday.

Moyo has been a pillar at the heart of Mapeza’s defence and if he fails to recover in time for the visit of the Malagasy side, the miners will be left with their work cut out in their quest to progress to the next stage of Africa’s premier knockout club competition.

However, the 2018 soccer star of the year hopeful was still confident at the final whistle that he may play a part in the reverse fixture of the Champions League.

“It is a tight muscle but I do not think it is really that bad, I think I will be available for selection in the next three days.

“I felt some discomfort when I stretched to clear the ball and at that point it was difficult to continue with the game but now I am not in a big discomfort.

“I think tomorrow I will have a clear picture if I will be able to play a part or not but hopefully I will be ready and I will also work hard to be available for selection,” said Moyo.

The visitors quickly settled in the match and as early as the sixth minute Collin Dhuwa should have at least hit the target but his header was over the bar after a brilliant feed by Russell Madamombe.

Two minutes later the miners surged ahead, William Sitima’s swerving free-kick deceived Tapiwa Chilenga in goal for the sugar cane growers after Mbweti redirect it.

After quarter of an hour of action FC Platinum were threatening to run away with it, but an unmarked Thomas Chideu failed to beat Chilenga at his near post.

On the opposite end coach Taurai Mangwiro’s men were refusing to be cowed into submission, Donald Dzvinyai tried from range with a powerful drive but his effort crashed against the upright before Phineas Bamusi’s effort was inches over the bar.

Speedster Marshall Mudehwe left the opposition defence for dead, but lacked composure to slot home past an exposed Chilenga, blazing the effort over.

Ten minutes before the breather Ralph Kawondera tested the resolve of Francis Tizayi in goal for FC Platinum with a well-placed shot but the shotstopper put a strong hand behind it.

Four minutes into the second stanza, the duel was killed off as a contest when Chideu showed predatory instincts, running clear to an open space before firing a low shot to the far post beating an exposed Chilenga.

Former DeMbare winger, Madamombe turned to his left before firing a powerful drive that had beaten the impressive Tizayi but the shot crashed against the crossbar.

Losing coach Mangwiro congratulated his opponent for the victory and bemoaned missed chances for their defeat.

“Allow me to congratulate our opponent for the victory and for winning the league as well as winning the challenge cup.

“The difference I think it was in conversion, FC Platinum took their chances, we created chances but failed to convert them, we also hit the crossbar on three occasions at the end of the day of miss those chances it will be a tough ask for you,” said Mangwiro.

Teams:

FC Platinum: F Tizayi, J Mukombwe, L Mhlanga,

K Moyo (C Sibanda 69th min), W Sitima,

K Madzongwe, D Chafa (M Dube 90th min),

N Tigere (F Madhanhanga 75th min), M Mudehwe,

T Chideu, G Mbweti

Triangle United: T Chilenga, T Mugoniwa

(A Chivandire 66th min), A Chiveya, D Dzvinyai,

R Kawondera, K Chigwida, T Huwa (P Manhanga 46th min), R Madamombe, P Bamusi, C Dhuwa,

S Makoni (L Nhamo 51st min). The Chronicle