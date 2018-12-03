Ammartia Ignite: Gig worth the wait

By Tinashe Nekati

Arguably the man of the moment in African music circles Nigerian Mr Eazi, real name Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade brought Glamis Arena down with a spellbinding performance in the capital on Friday night.

The Buy Me Water singer was part of the stellar line up of artistes that came and conquered at the gig dubbed Ammartia Ignite which was meant to promote Ammara Brown’s latest offering.

The event was initially scheduled for September 28 but due to the cholera epidemic that hit Harare, the organisers pushed it to November 30.

It turned out to be worth the wait after all.

The headline act saw the songstress take to stage with a live band backed by four dancers whose gyrating antics left the audience on cloud nine.

The ever-bubbly and energetic songstress did not disappoint as she belted out her hits one after the other. She wowed the crowd for over an hour before the man from West Africa took over.

The youthful and energetic Nigerian singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur clad in a black T-shirt and black bottoms delivered a polished act that saw the majority of those in the audience singing along to his laid back hits.

One would have been forgiven for thinking for a moment that they had all of sudden landed in Abuja. The audience, mainly made up of university students, was well-acquainted with the Nigerian’s sing-along songs.

As if that was not enough, the singer stripped his top off and threw it into the crown together with his signature hat. A tussle ensued as the crowd fought for a piece of the international star’s garb to take it home.

Earlier on, Gafa president, as Winky D is affectionately known by his fans, had strutted his stuff on stage with the usual energy he has become known for.

Dressed in a white shirt, pair of trousers and a blue jacket as well as a pair of glittering shoes, Winky D surely dressed to impress much to the delight of his fans.

His hit of the moment, Jecha, provided more drama as he brought a white long shovel with a red handle with him to accompany his performance. This sent the audience into a delirium.

In the song Jecha, Winky D, who calls himself The Poor People’s Devotee, unpacks real issues affecting the generality of Zimbabweans which include corruption and dire state of country’s health system with some facilities demanding payment in foreign currency among others.

As if to mirror the current situation in the country were shortages of most goods have become the order of the day, beer ran out as revellers kept gulping down the palatable waters of wisdom.

Hip-hop star Takura also thrilled fans with the gig eventually winding down in the wee hours of Saturday. DailyNews