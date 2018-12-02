WhatsApp UPDATE: Good and bad news for fans of hugely popular chat app

By Dion Dassanayake

WhatsApp users have received good and bad news about the Facebook-owned chat app.

WhatsApp is the world’s most popular chat app, with over 1.5billion users on iOS, Android and desktop each month.

In 2018 WhatsApp fans have seen plenty of changes, with stickers, group video calling and payments all added by developers.

But there is still one highly anticipated WhatsApp feature that fans are eagerly awaiting news on.

A WhatsApp dark mode setting is one much requested addition and rumours have been gathering pace that it’s inbound.

In September rumours were circulated that a dark mode setting would be added to WhatsApp in a forthcoming update.

But since then the eagerly anticipated feature is showing no signs of appearing on WhatsApp anytime soon.

However, the WhatsApp news portal WABetaInfo have delivered the latest on the upcoming dark mode – and it’s good and bad news for fans.

WABetaInfo said a WhatsApp dark mode is in development right now, however release date news is thin on the ground right now.

They tweeted: “I receive a lot of questions about the Dark Mode.

“It’s still under development and there is no news now, be patient please.

“When there is news on iOS and Android, you will obviously receive more info from me, don’t worry.”

It comes after in September WABetaInfo delivered a big update on the upcoming WhatsApp dark mode.

At the time they posted: “I’m happy to exclusively give the good news: WhatsApp is finally working on a Dark Mode! It’s a dream.

“There are many important secret references in recent updates!

“Be patient to see it out, hoping it will be FULL OLED friendly for Android phones, iPhone X and newer!”

