Fifa to send delegation over Zifa election

World football governing body Fifa are expected to send a fact-finding mission to Harare to get to the bottom of what is fast becoming a soccer cesspit.

December 1, 2018 was supposed to be the day when local football elected its next Zifa board. However, a script seemingly written by the devil has local football in a shambles. The elections have been moved to December 16 as the polls have now been rescheduled twice.

There is now a push from some interested parties to have them further postponed to January 2019, and for them to be held under Fifa’s supervision. The elections are turning into the unwanted gift that keeps giving unwanted drama.

Phillip Chiyangwa and Omega Sibanda for long looked a shoo-in to retain their respective posts as Zifa president and vice-president unopposed. Bids from their respective challengers Felton Kamambo and Gift Banda were thrown out by the Electoral Committee before the Appeals Committee put its seal of approval.

The Appeals Committee’s decision was supposed to be final. But in an unprecedented twist, the Electoral Committee last week “reversed” the higher authority’s decision. Sunday News.