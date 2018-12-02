Bosso blames PSL

By Ronald Moyo

Highlanders have blamed the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for the absence of their coach as well as captain at the Soccer Stars selection in Harare last Thursday.

Ronald Moyo, the Bosso media officer said PSL were meant to provide the coach and the captain with travel allowances prior to the duo making the journey to Harare, which was not done.

“The coach (Madinda Ndlovu) and the captain (Honest Moyo) did not travel to Harare because their travelling allowances didn’t arrive on time, as per arrangement, the club and the PSL had agreed on,’’ Moyo said.

On why the coach and captain did not proceed to Harare seeing that their counterparts from other clubs went to the capital with refunds being given to them after voting, Moyo insisted that they communicated their difficulties with that kind of arrangement and reached an agreement with the PSL not honouring it.

PSL communications and media liaison officer, Kudzai Bare said all club coaches and captains from outside Harare usually find their own means to the capital city then get reimbursed.

Bare said the reason why PSL no longer send funds in advance was because before some coaches and captains would not come for the voting process despite having been sent transport money.

“Clubs were supposed to make their own way and have their transport allowances reimbursed when they arrive in Harare. That was the arrangement with the sponsor because in previous years we have given clubs money and they failed to turn up,’’ Bare said.

She said it was regrettable that Highlanders were blaming the PSL for their lack of representation at the selection yet the travel arrangements were communicated to all clubs.

Highlanders had their coach Ndlovu and captain Moyo absent at the selection, something that could have cost some of their players who had prospects of making it into the season’s best 11.

In the end, only goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, who kept 16 clean sheets, saved two penalties and scored a penalty himself this season was selected, while Gabriel Nyoni as well as Adrian Silla, the other Bosso players who stood a chance of making the cut missed out.

With FC Platinum away on national duty in Madagascar, their coach Norman Mapeza and skipper Petros Mhari were allowed to submit postal votes. This saw the two-times-in-a-row champions contributing the highest number of players with Rodwell Chinyengetere, Farai Madanhanga and Kevin Moyo deemed to have been outstanding in 2018. Sunday News.