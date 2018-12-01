Chinyengetere joins Baroka

By Mukudzei Chingwere

Zimbabwe international Rodwell Chinyegetere, who is the odds-on favourite to retain the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Soccer Star of the Year award, has joined South Africa Premiership side Baroka FC on a reported two-year contract.

Chinyengetere had an outstanding season after leading FC Platinum to a second league title on the trot.

The move to the Supa Diski, although coming a little bit late for the 30-year-old midfielder, was always coming on the back of consistent performances.

The former Hwange forward was destined for greatness in the game before sustaining an injury which almost ended his career more than seven years ago.

But at FC Platinum he has managed to get back to his best form under the tutelage of Norman Mapeza.

Chinyengetere recently proved why he deserved a place among the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Stars after ending the campaign as the league’s top goal scorer, with 17 goals in the bag.

His breakthrough to join a foreign club comes as a blow to FC Platinum, who had hoped to use his talent in their quest to make a mark in the 2018/2019 CAF Champions League.

Chinyengetere is likely to join Bakgaga, as Baroka are known by their fans, at the start of next year, meaning he will be available to represent the miners at least in the first round of the tournament if they make it beyond the preliminary stage.

After securing a 1-1 draw against CNaPS of Madagascar in difficult conditions of the Indian Ocean island, FC Platinum would want seal progress to the first round when they host the return leg next Wednesday.

The Zvishavane-based club could however, take solace in that their top goal scorer will be available for early Champions League duties before he leaves to link up with fellow Warriors internationals Talent Chawapihwa and Elvis Chipezeze at Baroka.

Chinyengetere had a running contract with FC Platinum until the end of 2019, which means FC Platunim will benefit from his move.

FC Platinum spokesperson Chido Chizondo yesterday confirmed the departure of the forward.

“We can confirm that he will be joining Baroka FC.

“The dates for his departure are yet to be finalised but we will let you know as soon as we have that information,” said Chizondo.

The South African club also celebrated the arrival of Chinyengetere on their official Twitter handle.

“You thought we were done? Please help us in welcoming the newly signed Zimbabwean international striker, Rodwell Chinyengetere,” read part of the post.

He also becomes the second player after Chawapihwa to leave FC Platinum for Baroka FC, probably underlining the growing relationship between the miners and the Polokwane outfit. The Herald.