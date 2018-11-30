Zifa elective congress postponed

By Ricky Zililo

ZIFA finally bowed to demands of three candidates vying for board positions to push back by two weeks its elective congress that had been scheduled for tomorrow in Harare.

Zifa presidential hopeful, Felton Kamambo, Gift Banda, who is eyeing the vice president’s seat, and board member candidate Mlungisi Moyo, who were cleared to stand for elections on Tuesday, wanted the football motherbody to give them the electoral college members 14 days before elections in accordance with the association’s constitution.

Xolisani Gwesela, Zifa communications manager, confirmed postponement of the elective congress yesterday.

“The elective congress has been postponed from December 1 to December 16. We will be releasing a statement soon about these developments,” said Gwesela.

With world football governing body Fifa closely following the Zifa elections, the postponement of tomorrow’s AGM and elections is a victory for Kamambo, Banda and Moyo, who were yearning for a “level” playing field before the race.

Kamambo is challenging incumbent Phillip Chiyangwa for the top seat, with the Zifa vice presidential race being an all-Bulawayo affair between incumbent Omega Sibanda and Banda.

Following the withdrawal of Barry Manandi from the race on Wednesday, citing flaws in the electoral process, six candidates are now competing for the four board seats.

Incumbent board member, Phillemon Machana, former Chicken Inn treasurer Moyo, Harare businessman Chamu Chiwanza, Manica Diamonds’ Sugar Chagonda, Zifa Central Region chairman Stanley Chapeta, Zifa Southern Region board member Bryton Malandule are all in the running for the executive committee. The Chronicle