Suicidal Zimbabwean woman kills hubby in UK

By Pamela Shumba

A Zimbabwean woman based in Leicester, England reportedly shot and killed her Caribbean husband before turning the gun on herself on Wednesday night.

It is said that Lorraine Gugu Mbulawa killed her husband, only identified as Sanchez.

Media reports in the UK yesterday show police in the city have launched an investigation after the couple was found dead in a house they were staying in, at about 11.50PM.

In a statement, the police said the deaths were being treated as “unexplained” with investigations in progress.

They said scene preservation will remain in place at the house to allow for specialist officers to carry out inquiries into the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Haalimah Foxie Chiniey indicated on Facebook that Mbulawa had a mental illness, adding that the condition was a reality that should be taken seriously.

“Mental health is a really sad thing. Clearly she had mental issues and I wish she had gotten help. So sad.”

Media in the UK said Mbulawa was once arrested years ago for physically assaulting her mother and injuring her but was cleared of attempted murder after a judge accepted that she believed she was acting on the instructions of evil spirits.

“It’s unfortunate that until the police have finished their investigations, I can’t say how they died. But she did not kill her husband,” wrote Kudzai Kanyamaure Ncube. The Chronicle