‘Mzembi suffering from cancer’

By Anesu Madiye

Former Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Walter Mzembi is critically ill with colon cancer and is in South Africa where he is undergoing chemotherapy, his lawyer has revealed.

Lawyer Job Sikhala seen here with former Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi at the Harare Magistrates Court
Mr Job Sikhaka told the Harare magistrates’ court yesterday that Mzembi could not attend the start of his trial for alleged theft of trust property involving $1,6 million because he was critically ill.

The trial was moved to December 4.

Mr Sikhala pleaded with the court to postpone the trial and issue Mzembi with an administrative warrant of arrest.

“Cancer is a deadly disease and currently the accused is on chemotherapy in South Africa,” said Mr Sikhala. “This is on record and we gave the State some of the medical documents.”

Mzembi was issued another warrant of arrest last week, in another case involving $184 336.

Harare magistrate Hosea Mujaya is handling the case, while Mr Zivanai Macharaga from the Special Prosecuting Unit is representing the State. The Herald

