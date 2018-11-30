Mokoomba reward fans with ‘pay what you want’ gig

By Kundai Marunya

As they celebrate 10 years in music, accomplished afro-fusion group Mokoomba will tonight appreciate their fans with a “pay what you want” gig.

To be held at the New Ambassador Hotel, the much travelled group is using a concept that allows revellers to pay any amount they want to watch them perform.

This follows free shows held in Bulawayo and their home town Victoria Falls earlier in the month.

Manager Marcus Gora said they are happy to be celebrating their 10th anniversary.

“This year marks 10 years of Mokoomba as a professional outfit and we are happy to have been able to touch the hearts of many people with our music, cutting across boundaries and cultures,” he said.

As a way of uplifting artistes that are coming up, the group will have upcoming musician Mbeu and his band the Mhodzi Tribe as the opening act.

Mbeu’s manager, Eugene Museredza, said the show is an indicator that they are doing well.

“It’s an honour to share the stage with Mokoomba, a group that has vastly toured the world and earned recognition through sharing their amazing talents.

“Our being part of the show is an indicator that we are doing well to earn recognition of such great musicians,” he said.

In their 10 years in music Mokoomba have scooped several accolades and have been nominated for various local and international awards, followimg in the foosteps of fellow legendary superstars such as Oliver “Samanyanga” Mtukudzi and Thomas “Mukanya” Mapfumo.

Their greatness in music has taken them to various countries on tours sharing the stage with some of the world’s greats.

Earlier this year they were inducted into the Afro-fusion Hall of Fame in the United States.