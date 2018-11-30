Beyoncé readies for Mandela concert

Beyoncé will set FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa alight on Sunday as she headlines the much-awaited Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100.

Ahead of the festival, the US superstar penned a heartfelt tribute to Nelson Mandela where she relived her first encounter with the late former president.

“I first met you in 2004 for the 46664 Aids Benefit Concert in Cape Town and the impact you’ve had on my life resonates with me today and every day.

Your kindness and gratitude for every experience and your ability to forgive are lessons I have learned and will pass on to my three children.

“My entire family holds you in high regard and it’s an honour for me to travel to South Africa this week in celebration of you and your efforts to right so many wrongs,” wrote Beyonce.

International artistes such as Beyoncé’s husband Jay-Z, Ed Shereen, Usher, Pharrell Willaims, Chris Martin, Dave Chappelle and Eddie Vedder are also billed to perform.

This week, house music maestro DJ Black Coffee was unveiled as the third SA act to grace the concert joining Cassper Nyovest and Sho Madjozi. African acts Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, D’banj and Femi Kuti are also on the line-up.

Superstars such as Oprah Winfrey, Trevor Noah, Bob Geldof, Bonang Matheba, Gayle King, Tyler Perry and Naomi Campbell are scheduled to host the festival.

With news of the death of Winfrey’s mom Vernita Lee this week, many wondered if she would still be attending. Sowetan has, however, learnt that she will put on a brave face and attend the concert as Lee has reportedly been buried already.

World leaders from Belgium, Ghana, Kenya, Rwanda and more will join President Cyril Ramaphosa as his guests.

Tonight, there will be the Forever Young Ball to be attended by international and local guests such as Connie Ferguson, Black Coffee and Terry Pheto. On the eve of the concert, an exclusive top secret gala dinner will be held. – Sowetan