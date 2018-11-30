All set for ‘Ammartia Ignite’ concert

Despite Mr Eazi’s failure to arrive in the country as expected yesterday, organisers of the “Ammartia Ignite” concert have assured fans that the Nigerian musician will be part of tonight’s gig at the Glamis Arena.

Mr Eazi is now expected in the country this morning ahead of the concert that features a galaxy of local musicians.

The show will mainly be centred on Ammara Brown, who has decided to test her pedigree in showbiz on the big stage.

Other local acts to perform at the show include Winky D, Ex-Q, Tamy and Takura.

Organisers of the concert said Mr Eazi was delayed in South Africa and he will arrive in Harare at 11.30am today.

“The show is going ahead as planned. Everything is now in place for the event.

“Some of Mr Eazi’s team members are already in the country and the Nigerian musician was delayed in South Africa.

“He is coming for the event tomorrow (today) morning and all other performers are ready to showcase their stuff on stage,” noted the organisers.

Mr Eazi is expected to perform with Ammara when they do their collaboration “Svoto” for the first time on stage.

Meanwhile, to add fun and flavour to the concert the country’s “shisha boss” Desmond Mhlanga will bring his style.

In an interview, Mhlanga who is affectionately known as Wizzy, said he was happy to take part as the show is also a platform to market his new joint – The Plug.

“I am not singing at the event but I have marked my spot and will run a shisha bar.

“This is not the first time participating at big events as I usually participate at popular Unplugged.

“I also did the Davido and Caspper Nyovest shows, hosted private clubs including Pablo’s, Motswako and the Emoji Lounge.

“I am happy that Zimbabweans are adapting to the culture which helps to meditate, cure stress and sometimes for relaxation,” he said.

Mhlanga said he has imported different flavours from China and Turkey for the “Ammartia Ignite” concert, as per demand by his clientele and fans. The Herald