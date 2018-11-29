Woman tries to burn kids to death

By Whinsley Masara

A 31-YEAR-Old woman from Plumtree has been arrested for attempted murder after locking herself and her four children in a bedroom hut before setting it on fire.

Sinikiwe Moyo of Demadema village under Chief Masendu in Madlambuzi, attempted to kill herself and the children last Sunday while her husband she had fought with on the day, was away.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed Moyo’s arrest and said investigations were underway.

“I can confirm that we are investigating a case of attempted murder by a 31- year old woman that occurred in Madlambuzi on Sunday evening. The suspect locked herself and her four children (ages not provided) in a bedroom hut and set the hut on fire,” he said.

Chief Insp Ndebele said the accused’s alert father- in- law noticed the fire and rushed to the bedroom hut and managed to break down the door.

All the occupants including the accused managed to escape.

Meanwhile, Chief Insp Ndebele said police are still hunting for suspects who shot an 88-year-old man at his Madlambuzi home on Saturday.

Mr David Ndlovu of Dopote village under Chief Masendu in Madlambuzi, was shot at around 11PM and was pronounced dead on arrival at a local clinic.

His 21-year-old son (name withheld for security reasons), said he heard several gunshots at around 11PM on Saturday but said he was too scared to check what was happening outside his bedroom.

He discovered his seriously injured father at around 5AM the following day and rushed him to Makhulela Clinic where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police are appealing to members of the public who might have information leading to the arrest of the suspects to contact any nearest police station. The Chronicle