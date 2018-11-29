Time to choose 2018 Soccer Stars

By Ricky Zililo

Local football fans believe FC Platinum players led by reigning Soccer Star of the Year Rodwell Chinyengetere will dominate the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League’s stars calendar again.

The Castle Lager Soccer Stars of the Year panellists made up of sports journalists, team captains and coaches meet in Harare this morning to select footballers that excelled in the 2018 season.

Chinyengetere, who has already bagged the PSL Top Goal Scorer award after netting 17 goals that helped FC Platinum retain the league title, is tipped to retain the soccer star crown.

Fans interviewed by Chronicle Sport said they expect Chinyengetere’s FC Platinum teammates, defensive midfielder, Winston Mhango, who played all 34 league games and 2017 first runner-up Kevin Moyo to be among the stars.

“Kevin Moyo was consistent and thanks to national team coaches for rewarding him with national team call-ups. He’s one of the reasons why FC Platinum defended their title. Unfortunately for Kevin, he is a defender and it’s rare for selectors to accord a defender the Soccer Star of the Year gong.

Chinyengetere was a consistent performer,” said Brighton Mpofu.

Thulani Moyo said: “Mining teams (FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum Stars) had the best players and they made the championship race a two-team event. I think the Soccer Star of the Year will come from FC Platinum where my picks are Chinyengetere, Kevin and Winston. At Ngezi, I’ll go with Michael Charamba and Terence Dzukamanja.”

Dzukamanja moved to South African PSL side Bidvest Wits during the July mid-season transfer window.

Gugulethu Mathema said she was impressed by FC Platinum’s pre-season additions such as winger Rahman Kutsanzira and central midfielder Edwin Farai Madanhanga as well as Highlanders’ goalkeeper, Ariel Sibanda, who kept 16-clean sheets.

“Obviously the selectors will look at the top teams but Ralph Matema did well for Yadah, Ariel Sibanda kept Highlanders going with 16 clean sheets, Innocent Mucheneka of Chicken Inn did well and so did Obrey Chirinda. From Caps United, I think Joel Ngodzo was their outstanding player. No player from Dynamos deserves to be on the calendar,” said Mathema.

Edgar Marime said: “I’m a staunch Highlanders supporter and this time around I think we will have two players on the calendar. The selectors must look at Ariel, who had an impressive goalkeeping record, McClive Phiri, who played all the games, and Gabriel Nyoni, whose consistency I loved. The Soccer Star of the Year will be from FC Platinum, whose brilliant players were Winston, Kevin and Rodwell. Lameck Nhamo and Phineas Bamusi of Triangle United also deserve a place among the stars. Ngodzo did well at Caps United and if the selectors want a player from Dynamos, they should only look at Marshal Machazane.”

Former Dynamos’ Bulawayo Supporters Chapter spokesperson Sunungurai Bhiza’s list would include Sibanda, Nhamo, Chinyengetere, Moyo, David Temwanjira, Mhango, Dzukamanja, Mucheneka, Gracious Muleya from Bulawayo Chiefs as well as Machazane.

Allan Mushama was impressed by Caps United striker John Zhuwawo, who started the season on fire but fizzled out as league action got hot as well as Bulawayo Chiefs’ pair of Shadreck Nyahwa and Perfect Chikwende.

Nyahwa is also in the running for the Rookie of the Year accolade. The Chronicle