Mutoko prosecutor slapped with $30 000 adultery lawsuit… had child with married businessman

By Daniel Nemukuyu

A Mutoko prosecutor is being sued for adultery after having a child with a married businessman.

Ms Violet Gandashanga, a prosecutor at Mutoko Magistrates’ Court, was last week slapped with a $30 000 adultery suit by the businessman’s wife.

She allegedly had an affair with Mutoko businessman Mr Leonard Gorejena despite the man being in a civil marriage with Ms Rejoice Dzimwasha.

Ms Dzimwasha, through Mugiya & Macharaga Law Chambers, issued summons for adultery against Ms Gandashanga, claiming damages amounting to $30 000 plus interest.

She is also seeking an order for costs of the suit. Mr Gorejena and Ms Dzimwasha, according to the summons, married under the Marriages Act, Chapter 5:11 in 2011.

Ms Gandashanga is said to have had an adulterous affair with Mr Gorejena in the face of a valid civil marriage.

“She started to engage into sexual intercourse with the plaintiff’s husband sometime in March 2017 that led to marital problems between plaintiff and her husband, the consequences of which plaintiff separated with her husband from April 2017 to June 2018,” reads the plaintiff’s declaration.

Ms Dzimwasha stated in her papers the adulterous relationship resulted in the birth of an “illegitimate child”.

It was also stated in the papers that Ms Gandashanga moved into the couple’s matrimonial house with the businessman after the separation.

“Defendant, who is a police officer and a public prosecutor, was aware that plaintiff was married to Leonard Gorejena and was confronted by the plaintiff to stop the adulterous relationship but persisted in her conduct and did not relent,” reads the declaration.

To that end, Ms Dzimwasha is seeking an order for costs on a higher scale.

Ms Dzimwasha wants $15 000 for loss of contumelia as a result of injury, hurt and indignity she suffered.

She also wants another $15 000 for loss of comfort, support, love and affection from her husband at the hands of Ms Gandashanga.

Ms Gandashanga is yet to respond to the adultery claim. The Herald