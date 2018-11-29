MSU Kwekwe campus takes shape

By Freedom Mupanedemo

Midlands State University (MSU) will start constructing its Kwekwe campus soon after mobilising resources for the project, which is part of its multi-campus expansion programme, Vice Chancellor Professor Victor Muzvidziwa has said.

He said the MSU campus, whose construction is expected to begin next year, is set to change the landscape of the mining town.

The MSU Kwekwe campus will be the institution’s fourth campus outside Gweru after the Harare, Mutare and Zvishavane campuses.

“We are determined to mobilise resources to fund our multi-campus expansion programme, which will see the opening of another campus in Kwekwe,” he said.

“The presence of MSU in Kwekwe is set to transform the city’s landscape and socio-economic status.”

Prof Muzvidziwa said the institution will continue with its expansion drive with over 24 000 students pursuing their studies with the institution at the moment.

He said the Kwekwe campus will house various faculties, including that of law.

“This fourth Kwekwe campus will house the faculties of Law, Natural Resources Management and Agriculture, the Built Environment and Heritage Centre and other cognate programmes,” he said.

MSU has future plans to also build a campus in Gokwe. The Herald