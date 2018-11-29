Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

MDC lead protest against ‘cocktail of lies’ amid economic decline in #Zimbabwe

Thousands of opposition supporters today gathered for a nationwide protest over the country’s economic collapse and what the MDC party calls the new government’s “cocktail of lies.”

Supporters of Zimbabwe opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai take part in a Harare rally by the main opposition parties calling for free and fair elections next year
President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration is under growing pressure one year after taking office following the removal of longtime leader Robert Mugabe.

Tensions remain high after July’s disputed election that Mnangagwa narrowly won.

Zimbabwe’s government is struggling to even arrange a reliable currency as many citizens in the southern African nation say they’ve seen no progress on promises of “jobs, job, jobs.”

There is heavy security in the capital, Harare, as opposition supporters sing anti-government songs.

Main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa this week said he is ready for dialogue with Mnangagwa, a longtime Mugabe enforcer.

The ruling party says Chamisa should accept Mnangagwa’s victory before talks can commence. Associated Press

