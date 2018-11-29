Double blow for HHP’s son as mom Lerato Khanye dies

Barely a month after his father’s death, HHP’s son has been dealt another blow by the death of his mother.

Lerato Khanye, the mother of 13-year-old Leano, passed away on Monday morning at a Johannesburg hospital, Tsambo family spokesperson Nkululeko Ncana confirmed.

“She was sick. She passed away this morning (Monday) at a Johannesburg Hospital. The family has requested privacy while they process her untimely death,” Ncana said.

Ncana did not elaborate on the cause of Khanye’s death but said the family were now committed to ensuring Leano’s well-being.

Khanye’s sudden death comes a month after that of her former lover, who took his own life following battle with depression.

HHP, born Jabulani Tsambo, died on October 24, 2018 at his Johannesburg home at the age of 38.

He was buried at the Hero’s Acre section of the Matlalong Cemetery in Mmabatho on November 3 following a court battle between his wife Lerato Sengadi and his family.

Sengadi had applied for an urgent interdict to halt the funeral proceedings seeking to be recognised as the hip-hop star’s rightful wife in terms of customary law. – IOL