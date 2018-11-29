4 000 register for Egodini jobs

By Nqobile Tshili

Nearly 4 000 people have registered for job opportunities at the Bulawayo’s multi-million dollar Egodini Mall project set to be constructed by a South African company, Terracotta (Private) Limited (TPL).

The company, however said it wants to engage only 400 people to work on the $60 million project.

The company was last month forced to adopt online distribution of application forms after chaos erupted as hundreds of residents thronged its offices to pick up the forms and police had to be called in to control the crowds.

TPL director, Mr Thulani Ncube, speaking from his South African base, said 3 800 people had registered for the jobs two weeks ago which means the figure could be more now.

“This is a figure of about two weeks ago when we had 3 800 people registering for job opportunities at our Contact Centre. We will have an update on Friday,” he said.

Mr Moyo could, however, not say when the company will start recruiting.

He said the company was closely following developments in the country’s economy as they have impact on the project.

In the past month or so the country has experienced price hikes which were caused by speculative behaviour and panic buying.

Building materials such as cement ran out of stock with companies which had the products demanding payment in US dollar or rand only.

“Obviously anything that happens in the economy will have an impact on our project. Everybody knows that the economy is a bit difficult at the moment. So they will be some impact but property is a long term investment and has its ups and downs,” said Mr Moyo.

Mr Moyo, however, said the company was targeting to have completed the first phase of the construction by November next year.

“We are not selling tomatoes or bread where you just wake up and do things but we have a programme that has been running for four years and we have to take it step by step,” said Mr Moyo. The Chronicle