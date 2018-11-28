Takesure Zamar wins SA Crown Gospel Award

By Tonderai Zvimba

South Africa-based Zimbabwean gospel musician, Takesure Zamar Ncube, at the weekend scooped an SABC Crown Gospel Award for being the best gospel artiste on the continent.

The awards ceremony that took place on Sunday at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli ICC in Durban saw Zamar being awarded with the “Best of Africa” gong.

South African gospel musician, Dumi Mkokstad, took away the “Best Gospel Song” award for his song Ulwandle while gospel group Abathandwa of the Ehhe Moya Wami hit song took away the Most Downloaded song and Best Gospel Music Video.

Zamar, the Ngidinga Wena hit-maker beat Ayo Solanke (Nigeria), Tshepo Lesole (Botswana) and Godwin Omighale (Nigeria).

Speaking about this feat, Zamar said he was glad to have put Zimbabwean music on the map.

“I feel very honoured to be recognised and given such a great award and Best of Africa title in gospel. It spurs one to do even more to represent the country.”

Zamar, who wowed people at the Gwanda International Gospel Music Festival, said he was now working on an album which he hopes to release next year.

The Beitbridge gospel musician who fuses worship, Afro-Jazz, traditional and contemporary soul music, has managed to amass an audience in South Africa with the success of his song Kuregera in advance with Joyous Celebration.

Ngidinga Wena off his 2017 album Worship Addicts (Season 1) is doing very well.

Founded by Zanele Mbokazi’s World Gospel Powerhouse, the Crown Gospel Awards, in their 11th edition, have grown to become a major event on South Africa’s entertainment calendar, celebrating some of the best voices in the music industry. The Chronicle