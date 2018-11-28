Pax Gomo ends sabbatical

By Kundai Marunya

Gospel musician Pax Gomo has yielded to pressure from his fans to release his seventh studio album after a five-year sabbatical.

The musician, whose last album “Hwiba” was in 2015, had long starved his fans rarely holding local shows.

Gomo said he will treat gospel music lovers to the album “Ringamirira Basa” to be launched at the Music Crossroads Academy on Saturday.

“I have been mostly focusing on ministry and I know I had starved my fans.

“To compensate, I will also shoot my first ever live DVD at the launch, and all those who attend will be part of the experience,” he said.

On the album, Gomo features celebrated musicians Sulumani Chimbetu, Oliver Mtukudzi and Prophet Vusi from Botswana.

Gomo said greatness in music and humility drew him to the aforementioned artistes.

“Many may be wondering why I worked with artistes who sing secular music. I will first note that these musicians are also Christians and embracing them is a statement that as a gospel musician I am willing to work with everyone“.

“Also Tuku is a legend and there is a lot I can learn from him, having him agree to be part of this album deeply humbles me.

“As for Sulumani Chimbetu, he is someone who is very humble and receptive of advice I give to him as a man of God,” he said.

With Tuku, Gomo recorded the song “Ndinoda Kuva Mbeu”, which he describes as a prayer to seek redemption and strength as he quests to be like Christ.

In “Matirangarira” which features Chimbetu is a celebratory song of someone who has excelled after facing so many hardships.

Gomo has worked on the new offering since February. The launch is supported by many prophets and church leaders including Prophet T. Freddy. The Herald