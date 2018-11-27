Airforce pilot ‘murders’ lawyer girlfriend

By Sukoluhle Ndlovu

An Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) pilot based at Josiah Tungamirai Airbase in Gweru has been arrested for the murder of his girlfriend in a crime of passion over infidelity on Sunday evening.

Tashinga Musonza (29) of Josiah Tungamirai Airbase in Gweru allegedly murdered Miss Lucy Duve (32) — a Gweru-based lawyer who was working for a local non-governmental organisation at his base after accusing her of cheating on him with his colleague.

Acting Midlands provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende said she could not comment on the matter.

However, prominent Gweru lawyer Mr Wellington Davira confirmed the murder of Miss Duve, saying he was saddened by her untimely death.

“As a colleague and friend, l am very much hurt by such a sudden, violent and painful death Miss Duve suffered,” he said.

“She was a bubbly person who worked well with everyone. Our profession has been robbed of a dedicated and selfless lawyer. I hope and pray that justice will prevail.”

According to a memorandum from the police, Musonza and Ms Duve were allegedly cohabiting at the latter’s lodgings in Windsor Park suburb.

“On the fateful day, Musonza went to their lodgings around 10pm and found Duve asleep,” reads the memo.

“He allegedly started accusing her of cheating on him with his colleague before a misunderstanding ensured. The two then drove to the airbase since Musonza wanted the matter clarified.”

Upon arrival at the airbase, they allegedly woke up Ms Duve’s alleged lover who denied being in a relationship with her.

“Musonza got furious and started assaulting Lucy with open hands and booted feet. His colleague tried to restrain him, but was overpowered before he went to get assistance from fellow colleagues.

“Upon their return they found Lucy lying unconscious in a pool of blood on the ground,” read the memo. The Herald